BUSINESS digest

Nominations for MVYP 25 Under 35

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals organization is accepting nominations for the 2019 25 Under 35 Awards set for Feb. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Applications are due Friday and must include an attached resume. They will be reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on career achievements, education and community service. Honorees will be announced in December, with the top three announced at the awards ceremony.

For an application, visit MVYP’s website or email 25under35@mvypclub.com.

Friday deadline for Dominion grants

YOUNGSTOWN

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation reminds community and non-profit organizations that Friday is the entry deadline for $110,000 in Community Impact Award grants.

The grants are presented through the 24th annual Community Impact Awards competition, sponsored by Dominion Energy and Cleveland Magazine.

The Community Impact Awards recognizes cities and community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion Energy’s Ohio service area. The program includes a special, $10,000 Workforce Development Impact Award to recognize a unique project or initiative.

Entries will be judged by a group of community leaders from Dominion’s service area.

For more information, including entry procedures, visit www.DominionEnergy.com and search “impact.”

Ford prepping for SUV production

DETROIT

Ford is shuffling workers at several factories so it can make more hot-selling full-size SUVs, moves the company says will increase production of Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions.

Ford plans to add 500 jobs at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville that makes the SUVs and another 500 at a factory in Livonia, Mich., that produces SUV and truck transmissions. About 500 workers at the Louisville Assembly Plant who make the slow-selling smaller Ford Escape will be diverted to Kentucky Truck, and about 650 more at a car factory in Flat Rock, Mich., will move to the transmission plant or other openings. Flat Rock makes the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental full-size car.

Ford says the jobs will be filled internally, and there won’t be layoffs.

Home sales plunge

WASHINGTON

Sales of new U.S. homes plummeted 8.9 percent in October, as the number of newly built, unsold homes sitting on the market climbed to its highest level since 2009.

The Commerce Department says new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 544,000 last month. New-home sales have declined in four of the past five months. Over the past 12 months, sales of new homes have dropped 12 percent as higher mortgage rates have caused would-be buyers to back away.

The decline has left homebuilders with 336,000 homes available to buy. The median sales price has tumbled 3.1 percent from a year ago, to $309,700.

Staff/wire reports