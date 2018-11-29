Akron police: Boy accidentally shot another teen, then killed self

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in northeast Ohio say it appears one boy accidentally shot the other and then killed himself.

Akron police say the 15-year-old boy who had pulled out a gun and the 14-year-old he wounded were pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Wednesday evening.

Police say it occurred in the basement of a home where several teenagers were gathered. No one else was hurt.

An Akron police spokesman, Lt. Rick Edwards, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the deceased teens didn't live at the home.

Police say their names are being withheld while their identities are confirmed and their families are notified.

Investigators say they're trying to determine where the gun came from.