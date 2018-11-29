METRO DIGEST || 9-vehicle crash

9-vehicle crash

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa.

Several people were injured and a portion of U.S. Route 422 near state Route 388 in Slippery Rock Township was shut down after a crash about 5 p.m. Wednesday involving a reported nine vehicles, including a semi-truck and a New Castle city transit bus.

Officials said several medical helicopters were called to the scene, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The cause of the crash, the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were unknown Wednesday night.

The New Castle Post of the Pennsylvania State Police reported Route 422 was still closed to traffic at 9:30 p.m.

Cruiser hit in crash

VIENNA

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Vienna Township police cruiser, which was stopped in traffic with emergency lights activated while investigating another two-vehicle crash on state Route 11 northbound.

The cruiser was hit in the rear in the crash, which occurred at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday. Vienna officer Scot Pringle suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle, Donald L. Getz, 65, of Girard, suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

OSHP troopers said Getz was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

Boccieri lauds HB 716 for veterans’ families

COLUMBUS

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, applauded the unanimous passage of House Bill 716 requiring license reciprocity for military members and spouses, including reserve technicians employed by the federal government but still wearing military uniforms.

House Bill 716 is geared specifically to help uniformed service members and military technicians with dual status whose assignments change frequently, causing family relocations to other states or countries.

Often spouses cannot perform the jobs they were trained to do, such as a nurse, insurance agent or lawyer, without going through a re-licensing process.

“Also, by acquiring licensing reciprocity in Ohio, we are furthering our appeal for potential new missions and bases,” Boccieri said.

Painting the windows

BOARDMAN

Art club members at Boardman High School will paint the windows at Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman Saturday.

From 9:30 a.m. until noon, more than a dozen students, along with art teacher Amanda Bero, will transform hospital windows into festive scenes. Students will decorate each window for a different winter holiday.

Window contest winner

columbiana

The Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2018 Holiday Window Display Contest winner as Crown Theater Productions in the window of Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St.

Honorable mentions were Once Again Kids and Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites.

Put up tree in Hubbard

HUBBARD

Mayor John Darko is inviting any merchant, business or organization to put up a decorated Christmas tree, preferably artificial, and to display their name along with the tree at the Hubbard Municipal building before Dec. 10.

Anyone who needs to access the building after business hours or on the weekend can call the police department at 330-534-1133, and let them know when they are finished so police can secure the building.

Wellness webinar retreat is planned

BOARDMAN

Soma Essential Healing Wellness Center, 841 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 302, in collaboration with Bhakta School of Transformation, is offering a three-day wellness webinar retreat Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $382.50 per person.

Presenters include Mark Huberman, president of the National Health Association, and Kedarji, founder and owner of Soma Essential Healing and founder and president of the Bhakta School.

For information and to enroll, visit http://somaessentialhealing.com/total-well-being-weekend-retreat/.