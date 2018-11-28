Y'town will ban parking Friday in advance of parade

YOUNGSTOWN — During the annual Youngstown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Friday, parking will be banned along Federal Street between South Avenue and Symphony Place, beginning at 2 p.m.

Cars that are still parked along Federal at 4 p.m. will be towed, according to a release from the city.

Federal Plaza Square will also be closed between Champion and Phelps and between Commerce and Boardman, starting at 7 a.m.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Federal Street and South Avenue and move west through the center of town, to end at the intersection of West Federal Street and Symphony Place.