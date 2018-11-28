YSU buries Akron to break skid


By Brian Dzenis | November 28, 2018 at 8:41p.m.

Youngstown State's womens basketball team went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter en route to burying Akron 72-61 Wednesday night in the Beeghley Center.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 22 points and West Branch grad Melinda Trimmer matched her career-best scoring mark with 14 points.

Haleigh Reinoehl led Akron with 18 points. Austintown Fitch graduate Megan Sefcik scored seven points for the Zips.

