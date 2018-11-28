Warren council honors officer who pulled man from burning home

It’s not a bad day when you stand in front of a large room full of people and get a standing ovation from every boss in your organization.

In this case, Warren police officer Joe Wilson stood Wednesday night in front of Mayor Doug Franklin, Safety Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa, Law Director Greg Hicks and Police Chief Eric Merkel.

And on the other side were Warren residents and members of Warren City Council, one of whom read words of praise in a city council resolution honoring Wilson for pulling Wick Street resident Cecil Ford from his burning home at 3 a.m. Nov. 14.

“We’re very proud of our first responders here in the city of Warren, especially police and fire for the jobs they have to handle, what they have to deal with,” Council President Al Novak said.

“But I think this is extraordinary bravery. It takes nerve. It takes strength.”