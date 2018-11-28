Suspect arrested in Austintown robbery

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County jail after being identified as an accomplice in the robbery of a 74-year-old Lanterman Road woman at gunpoint.

Kadamein R. Butler, 22, of Victor Avenue, faces first-degree felony counts of complicity to aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, along with other felony counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Butler and another unidentified man reportedly armed with a sawed-off shotgun came to the woman’s home just before noon Monday, according to a township police report. The woman claimed she knew Butler through her husband. While she was outside her home, the unidentified man approached her from behind with the weapon, pushed her inside the home and stole a credit card and bank card, her cellphone and $50.

The card was reportedly used at the Walmart store in Boardman, where officers identified the suspects’ vehicle. Youngstown police later arrested Butler.

Priest who impregnated teenager is convicted

ATHENS (AP)

A prosecutor said a Roman Catholic priest who impregnated an underage girl has been convicted of sexual battery and sentenced in Ohio.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said the Rev. Henry Christopher Foxhoven, of Glouster, pleaded guilty to three sexual battery counts involving the 17-year-old girl and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday. The 45-year-old also must register as a sex offender.

Blackburn said the teen was an altar girl in one of Foxhoven’s parishes in the Diocese of Steubenville, and Foxhoven engaged in sexual conduct with her between Aug. 17 and Oct. 25.

Diocese spokesman Dino Orsatti said Foxhoven was suspended Oct. 27, and notice of his conviction was sent to the Vatican for any additional action.

Trial set for woman charged with killing sons

BELLEFONTAINE (AP)

A judge has set a March trial date for an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period.

Defendant Brittany Pilkington faces three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of a toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015. She has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Kort Gatterdam said Monday that a suppression hearing in January will determine whether a confession made by Pilkington can be used at trial. Gatterdam argues the confession should be tossed after his experts concluded the Bellefontaine woman has brain damage and a low IQ.

Logan County Common Pleas Judge Mark O’Connor has set a trial date of March 18.