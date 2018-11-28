A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Nov. 22

Fraud: Authorities were to investigate a report that numerous checks written for between $2,500 and $4,563 had been stolen, counterfeited or forged from Mahoning Valley Premiere Home Improvements, 3235 Center Road.

Nov. 23

Dog bite: A Cortland man reportedly suffered a dog bite while he was in the 6700 block of Lowellville Road.

Nov. 24

Drugs: While assisting medical personnel at a residence in the 2000 block of Knollwood Avenue, police reported having found a spoon with burn marks common in drug use and with possible heroin residue, as well as a hypodermic needle with suspected heroin residue. No charges had been filed at the time of the report, however.

BOARDMAN

Nov. 22

Arrest: While assisting a motorist who ran out of gas on an Interstate 680 on-ramp, police took into custody Christopher S. Shaw, 45, of Chardon. He was wanted on a Geauga County bench warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: An employee with a Market Street care facility noticed $280 missing from her purse while she was at work.

Aggravated menacing/public indecency: An Overhill Road man told officers that a man in a blue Chevrolet pulled up to his driveway and urinated in the accuser’s front lawn. After yelling at the man from inside the home, a passenger in the vehicle threatened to return to shoot up the residence, the homeowner also reported.

Drug paraphernalia: Police arrested Daniel T. Dellick, 32, at his Shields Road apartment on three warrants charging one count each of domestic violence as well as possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments, partly related to a July 25 incident in which authorities alleged having found the Boardman man passed out in a nearby apartment with a syringe in his hand. Also, his girlfriend alleged in October that Dellick pulled her to the ground in an effort to get a key from a lanyard around her neck, then pulled the accuser’s hair, both as she held their infant daughter.

Fraud: A West Boulevard man who had been experiencing difficulties logging into an online account reported that after calling a number on the page for assistance, a man on the other end who was given permission to gain remote access to the accuser’s computer supposedly walked him through a series of steps to unlock the account. After logging back in, though, the victim discovered the account had been drained, resulting in a $9,900 loss.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $500 worth of men’s clothing from the J.C. Penney store in Southern Park Mall.

Impersonating a police officer: Authorities reported that as they conducted a traffic stop in the 7400 block of Market Street, the driver told them he was a county sheriff’s deputy, though a check with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department apparently revealed the motorist had not been employed there, a report stated.

Theft: A man noticed a 9 mm pistol missing from his Reta Lane home.

Theft: An official with Sami Quick Stop, 5188 Youngstown-Poland Road, discovered a book of 25 Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets worth $750 was missing.

Nov. 23

Arrest: A traffic stop on Southern Boulevard resulted in the arrest of Kevin P. Miller, 31, after authorities discovered the Hilliard, Ohio, man was wanted on a Campbell warrant accusing him of violating a court order.

Theft: A township woman reported her $200 android phone missing after having visited a Southern Park Mall department store.

Theft: A server with a Boardman-Poland Road Mexican restaurant told police three $100 men’s bicycles were missing from behind the business.

Domestic violence: Authorities in the 3700 block of Market Street took custody of Sean P. Griffin Jr. of South Avenue, Boardman, who faced a felony charge after a woman who was pregnant with their child alleged earlier this month that as she tried to leave the residence, Griffin, 26, threw a glass bottle at her head but missed, then grabbed and shook the accuser before threatening to kill her.

Criminal damaging: A Ferncliff Avenue man noticed damage to his vehicle’s windshield, resulting in a $300 repair estimate.

Theft/criminal damaging: Michael E. Allinos, 50, was charged with theft, criminal damaging and possessing criminal tools after $305 worth of property that included a set of headphones was stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Allinos, of 12th Street, Campbell, also used a knife to open the merchandise and destroy the packaging, a report showed.

Theft: A man reportedly fled in a black Ford F-150 truck after having stolen three packages of women’s undergarments from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Drugs: While answering a possible domestic-violence call in the 4800 block of Southern Boulevard, officers arrested Lawrence R. Reed, 20, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging him with trafficking in drugs.

Theft: Hannah L. Evans, 24, of St. Andrews Court, Canfield, was charged with stealing about $73 worth of items, including lip balm, from Kohl’s.

Nov. 24

Theft: A woman reportedly stole from Walmart two rugs valued at $170.

Citations: Officers received information about a man sitting in a ditch near Shields Road before writing minor-misdemeanor citations charging Dustin D. Russell of Oakley Avenue, Boardman, with having a small quantity of suspected marijuana and two suspected marijuana pipes in a bag. Russell, 33, also was cited on a public-intoxication charge.

Criminal mischief: Someone on two occasions tossed plastic bags of trash on a piece of property that belongs to Preston Mazda, 260 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A man reportedly was captured on surveillance footage stealing $782 worth of property that included a TV from Walmart and leaving in a blue Honda Civic.

Theft: A man reportedly removed five sets of headphones valued at $405 from their packaging while in Walmart.

Nov. 25

Arrest: After pulling her over near Wildwood Drive, officers charged Ruth M. Balestra, 51, of Cherry Hill Court, Canfield, with operating a vehicle impaired. Balestra registered a 0.089 blood-alcohol content, slightly over the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: A Zander Drive man noticed a passenger-side headlight had been pulled from his car.

Theft: Akron police handed to Boardman authorities Kenya D. Cleveland, 24, who faced a felony-theft charge. The Akron woman was accused of being one of several women who stole about $3,494 worth of clothing Oct. 28 from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Possible tampering: Authorities at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital interviewed a New Middletown woman who told them she became violently ill while having a second beer at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave., which led her to believe that someone may have placed some type of drug in her drink.

Domestic violence: Raslan N. Arida, 60, of Colwyn Court, Boardman, was charged after his wife alleged Arida struck her right side with a case of bottled water, then, once inside their apartment, hit her several times on the same side and once in the back of the head.

Arrests: A traffic stop near U.S. Route 224 and Tanglewood Drive led to the arrests of Rebecca J. Davis, 46, of East Glenaven Avenue, Youngstown, and Leslie R. Bell, 46, same address, on warrants. Davis was accused of failing to appear in court to face a grand-theft charge; Bell was wanted on a Columbiana County warrant.

Theft: An employee with a Doral Drive big-box store discovered a sweatshirt and a vape pen missing from a break room.

Theft: Two women in their 20s reportedly took $200 worth of merchandise from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Nov. 26

Drugs: After stopping his car on Market Street, police charged Elijah G.Z. Morton, 18, of Wick Avenue, Youngstown, with possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia after alleging Morton had three bags of suspected marijuana, a vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue.

Harassment: A Westport Drive man and his home healthcare aide reported having gotten a series of calls in which the person on the other end remained silent.

Theft by deception: A Shields Road woman told authorities she received an email claiming her Facebook account had been hacked before a man she called for help advised the accuser to buy two $50 gift cards and provide him with their serial numbers. A short time later, the victim deleted the account and realized she had lost $100.

Theft: A Boardman woman reported a Social Security card, a wallet and other items stolen after she had accidentally dropped a diaper bag in a parking lot in the 300 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Citation: Police on Market Street handed a minor-misdemeanor citation to Shawn P. Douglas, 43, of McClure Avenue, Youngstown, charging him with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. A half-full bottle of vodka was in the car, they alleged.

Criminal damaging: A Bishop Woods Court man noticed two strands of outdoor Christmas lights had been damaged in his yard.

Nov. 27

Domestic violence: Police charged Dennis J. Zitello Jr., 40, of South Avenue, Boardman, after his father alleged that during a heated argument, Zitello came toward him in a threatening manner and perhaps in an effort to injure the accuser.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle/theft: A South Avenue man alleged his son failed to return his car and took the accuser’s $150 iPhone.