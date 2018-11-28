Staff morale low despite contract agreement

POLAND

Poland Teachers Association pointed to staff’s persistently low morale in response to news that the union and the school board have reached an agreement.

After nearly five months of negotiation, the Poland school board approved an agreement with the Poland Teachers Association at a meeting Monday.

In a news release, the union thanked the community for support, but characterized the contract as “a very modest offer within the district’s means.”

“The close margin of this contract ratification, however, illustrates the extremely low morale due to very little movement over the last several contracts,” the release read.