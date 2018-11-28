Sheetz For The Kidz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz announced that throughout December, customers can donate to Sheetz For The Kidz at the checkout of any of Sheetz’s 582 store locations.

All proceeds will go directly to supporting children in need in the community. Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-driven charity that makes the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children across the mid-Atlantic region. Each Sheetz store will support 16 children from its local community by partnering with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from families.

View on GM decision

CLEVELAND

Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal nonprofit think tank based in Ohio, on Tuesday released a statement regarding General Motors’ decision to idle five North American plants.

“General Motors Co.’s decision to idle five North American plants, including its Lordstown assembly plant, is a cruel blow to thousands of Ohio families. That’s especially so given that not so many years ago, taxpayers kept GM in business, and the company earned $2.5 billion in the third quarter [of 2018] alone,” the statement said.

Policy Matters Ohio also advocated for the U.S. maintaining fuel economy standards and strengthening trade agreements “so that worker interests are protected.”

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on migrants

SAN DIEGO

President Donald Trump is strongly defending the U.S. use of tear gas at the Mexico border to repel a crowd of migrants that included angry rock-throwers and barefoot, crying children.

Critics denounced the action by border agents as overkill, but Trump kept to a hard line.

“They were being rushed by some very tough people and they used tear gas,” Trump said Monday of the previous day’s encounter.

Nobody is coming into our country unless they come in legally.”

At a roundtable in Mississippi later Monday, Trump seemed to acknowledge that children were affected.

“Why is a parent running up into an area where they know the tear gas is forming and it’s going to be formed and they were running up with a child?” the president asked.

Man accused of stabbing woman over underdone potato

YULEE, Fla.

Police say a 36-year-old Florida man is accused of stabbing a woman with a fork over an undercooked potato.

Action News Jax reports Kenneth Crumpton was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s remained in the Nassau County Jail on a $25,002 bond Tuesday. An arrest report says the victim told a witness that Crumpton stabbed her in the head with a fork. Crumpton told investigators he threw the fork at her and it “glanced off her head.”

Police said the woman had multiple stab wounds and blood was on her head, but she refused treatment for her injuries.

