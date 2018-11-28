Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 31.21-1.36
Aqua America, .20 34.19 0.01
Avalon Holdings,2.90-0.06
Chemical Bank, .2846.43-0.94
Community Health Sys, .213.790.15
Cortland Bancorp, .1120.75-0.01
Farmers Nat., .0713.10 -0.05
First Energy, .36 37.890.20
Fifth/Third, .1627.04-0.22
First Niles Financial, .059.110.00
FNB Corp., .1212.23-0.03
General Motors, .3836.70-0.96
General Electric, .127.44-0.14
Huntington Bank, .11 14.64-0.11
JP Morgan Chase, .56109.720.46
Key Corp, .1118.14-0.17
LaFarge, 2.01— —
Macy’s, .38 33.901.33
Parker Hannifin, .76164.32-1.99
PNC, .75133.89-1.64
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88181.731.00
Stoneridge 26.61 -0.16
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.400.05
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.