November 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 31.21-1.36

Aqua America, .20 34.19 0.01

Avalon Holdings,2.90-0.06

Chemical Bank, .2846.43-0.94

Community Health Sys, .213.790.15

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.75-0.01

Farmers Nat., .0713.10 -0.05

First Energy, .36 37.890.20

Fifth/Third, .1627.04-0.22

First Niles Financial, .059.110.00

FNB Corp., .1212.23-0.03

General Motors, .3836.70-0.96

General Electric, .127.44-0.14

Huntington Bank, .11 14.64-0.11

JP Morgan Chase, .56109.720.46

Key Corp, .1118.14-0.17

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 33.901.33

Parker Hannifin, .76164.32-1.99

PNC, .75133.89-1.64

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88181.731.00

Stoneridge 26.61 -0.16

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.400.05

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

