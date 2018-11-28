LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Ryan to join with other Congress members on GM issue

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced he will join with other members of Congress in a news conference Thursday where representatives will “[urge] General Motors to reverse course on potential auto plant closures and for President Trump to act and protect U.S. manufacturing jobs,” according to a news release.

Ryan will join several other Democratic members of Congress at the 9:30 a.m. event: Democratic U.S. Reps. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio’s ninth congressional district, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan’s 14th, Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th and Sandy Levin of Michigan’s ninth.

General Motors this week announced it plans to idle five North American plants: one in Canada, one in Maryland, two in Michigan, and the assembly plant in Lordstown where the Chevrolet Cruze is built.