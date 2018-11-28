Poland teachers to see salary increases

Staff report

POLAND

The agreement approved by the Poland Board of Education at Monday night’s meeting includes salary increases for Poland’s teachers.

Teachers will receive an increase of 0.5 percent in their first and second years and a 1 percent salary increase in their third year, said Superintendent David Janofa.

The contract, which was narrowly approved by Poland Teachers Association Nov. 1, is effective from Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2021.

The agreement follows nearly five months of negotiations and three failed attempts at mediation. Poland teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.

According to numbers requested by The Vindicator and provided today by the superintendent:

For fiscal year 2019, the starting salary with a bachelor’s degree is $35,474; top scale with a doctorate is $80,526.

In fiscal 2020, the starting salary is $35,651. The top scale is $80,928.

By fiscal 2021, starting salary is $36,008 and top salary is $81,738.