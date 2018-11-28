Perfect Olson has YSU leading Akron at halftime

Youngstown State's Chelsea Olson hasn't missed a shot as the Penguins lead Akron 40-35 at halftime.

Olson is 4 for 4 from the floor and is 8 for 8 at the free-throw line in an 18-point performance. Melinda Trimmer and Mary Dunn each have six points for YSU, who is shooting 56 percent.

Austintown Fitch grad Megan Sefcik — the Zips' leading scorer — was held scoreless for most of the first half until she knocked down two free throws with three minutes left in the first half. After entering the game averaging 21 points per game, she has two points and is 0 for 5 shooting.

Haleigh Reinoehl has a team-high 14 points for Akron.