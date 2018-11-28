Pair gets 18-month sentence for June jewelry brawl

YOUNGSTOWN — Two women who police said slashed and hit a woman in June during a brawl at a birthday party over a bracelet were each sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison.

Thelma Banks, 57 and Sandra Gray, 34, were each sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after they both pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The victim told the judge she was hit with a tire iron and has scars from lacerations she received all over her body.

Police said about 30 people were involved in the brawl at Gutknecht Towers, and several officers were covered in blood when it was over.