Ohio's Democratic US senator urges action on auto bill

By DAN SEWELL, Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator says it's time for Congress to get moving on his legislation to boost the nation's auto industry.

Sen. Sherrod Brown's legislation introduced in August would give customers a $3,500 discount on cars made in America and also seeks to stop tax cuts on overseas profits from auto makers that move jobs overseas. The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

Brown and Ohio's Republican leaders are seeking ways to save the Lordstown plant near Youngstown that Detroit-based General Motors announced Monday it's considering closing. GM announced production of the Chevy Cruze would stop in March, halting work at the assembly plant that already had lost two shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year.

GM says five factories face possible closure.