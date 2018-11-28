Man, 62, assaulted

Liberty

Police are searching for suspects who assaulted a 62-year-old man on Roosevelt Drive on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the address to conduct a welfare check, a police report said. The man was found sitting in a chair, yelling for help. He had injuries to the back of his head, and his hand was cut and severely bleeding.

Police said a trail of blood led from the front door to the chair. A box and a pillow were burning inside the house. Firefighters extinguished the fires, and the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The front and back doors of the house were broken, clothes were burned and there were smolder marks on the floor, the report said.

A witness told police that a man and woman showed up at the house about 6:45 p.m. in a blue or black car. Interim police Chief Toby Meloro said the man is recovering but was uncooperative with police.

Child endangering

WARREN

Harley N. Warner, 20, of Warren Road in Newton Falls, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five felony child-endangering charges and four felonious assaults for injuries suffered by her twin infant daughters last summer. She will be sentenced in about four weeks in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The girls, who are now about a year old, suffered broken bones. Warner called 911 on June 13, asking for an ambulance to come to a home on Vine Avenue Northeast, saying one of her daughters was “barely breathing” and “purple” when Warner woke her up to feed her. When authorities arrived, Warner said the child was now “acting perfectly fine.”

Shoplifting charge

AUSTINTOWN

An Austintown schools cook faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge. Lynda S. Livermore, 50, of Mulberry Run, Mineral Ridge, is accused of stealing a Cricut Maker device valued at about $300 Saturday from the Pat Catan’s store along Mahoning Avenue.

Store associates told police they saw Livermore bag the device before trying to leave the store without paying for it. The theft was caught on surveillance cameras, according to a township police report.

Livermore claimed she was attempting to return the item but forgot her receipt. She was arrested and transported to the Mahoning County jail.

During her Monday arraignment in the Mahoning County Area Court, Livermore told the court she is employed as a cook in the district and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of petty theft, according to court records.

