LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Ryan meets with Pence to discuss GM

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the future of the GM Lordstown plant.

“Earlier this morning, I had a face-to-face conversation with Vice President Mike Pence about GM Lordstown," Ryan said in a statement. "I told him I want to work with this administration to put a car back in Lordstown as soon as possible. I look forward to further discussions with the Administration and my colleagues in Congress about how to make this economy work for American workers.”

