LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Prayer vigil planned for GM plant

LORDSTOWN — General Motors Lordstown workers and their families will gather Thursday to pray for the future of the plant.

The “Vigil of Hope,” which will take place at 3:15 p.m. at a flagpole in front of the plant, follows the Monday announcement that General Motors will cease production of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze and indefinitely idle the plant beginning March 1.

The event is organized by Drive It Home, a grassroots coalition that recently formed to raise public awareness and community support for the 52-year-old plant.

Drive It Home is also asking workers and community members to light a candle for Lordstown and use the group’s profile frame on Facebook to show their support for the workers.

The profile frame features the hashtag “Save Lordstown.”