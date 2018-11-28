LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Brown to meet with Trump today on GM

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, said he will meet with President Donald Trump later this afternoon to discuss General Motor’s announcement that it will close five plants nationwide, including the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Brown said he will be seeking the president’s support for his American Cars, American Jobs bill, which would offer consumers a $3,500 discount on many American built and assembled cars, trucks and suvs and would revoke the Republican corporate tax cut on auto manufacturers who ship jobs overseas.

Earlier this afternoon, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland, met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the closures.