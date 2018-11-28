Federal money to upgrade reservoirs' water control plans

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland. D-13th, announced an additional $1 million of Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations funding designated for water manual updates for three reservoirs in the Mahoning River Basin.

This follows Ryan’s call for funds in October of this year. In a letter, Reps. Ryan and Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, urged the Army Corps of Engineers to provide funding to update the water control plans for the three reservoirs feeding the Mahoning River: Berlin Reservoir, Michael J Kirwan Reservoir, and Mosquito Creek Lake. The water control manual containing the water control plan was originally developed in the late 1970s. The letter laid out how — over the past several decades — conditions have changed in the watershed such that an update of these water control manuals could positively impact local businesses and recreational users who rely on the reservoirs.

