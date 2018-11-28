CORRECTION


November 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CORRECTION

The names of two Liberty High School students who were starting their military training after a Veterans Day celebration were misspelled in an A1 article in the paper from Nov. 12. The students’ names are Shon Haydu and Ty Leshnack.

