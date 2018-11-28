CORRECTION

The names of two Liberty High School students who were starting their military training after a Veterans Day celebration were misspelled in an A1 article in the paper from Nov. 12. The students’ names are Shon Haydu and Ty Leshnack.

Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.