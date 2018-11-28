Cop injured chasing wanted man

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A city police officer was hurt Tuesday while trying to catch a wanted man who jumped out a window and ran from police.

Officers were called about 3:25 p.m. to a home on Detroit Avenue where they were told a wanted man, Brian Donlow, 24, was located.

When police got there and knocked on the front door, Donlow opened a window and police saw him, reports said. Donlow told officers he wanted to grab a coat and would be right out, but he jumped out another window and ran away.

Reports said officer Chase Lemke tried to stop Donlow but Donlow ran through him, injuring Lemke’s ribs and shoulder. Donlow was eventually shot with an electronic stun weapon and taken into custody.

Lemke had to be examined at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. A department spokesman said today Lemke is expected to possibly miss one day of work but he should be back soon.

Donlow was wanted on a warrant from Warren Municipal Court after failing to appear in an assault case.