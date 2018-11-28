Community invited to Friday send-off for Girard football team

GIRARD

All of the extra training the Girard Indians have done may pay off this weekend at the Division IV state championship game.

“It’s a great honor,” said city schools athletic director Nick Cochran.

If the Indians beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming Cowboys at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, it will be the first football team in Girard’s history to claim the title of state football champions.

“Our kids have done a great job by keeping their composure ... just trying to worry about the team ahead of us,” Cochran said. “We are working every day to get better.”

The community is invited to wish the team good luck Friday about 8 p.m. as it departs for Canton from Girard High School.

The Indians will leave after Girard’s

varsity basketball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

