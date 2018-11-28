Collaborative to redevelop former Anthony's on the River site

YOUNGSTOWN

Plans are in the works to redevelop a property on Oak Hill Avenue that has long sat vacant.

A consortium of unidentified investors – some local, others from across the region and country – have purchased the former Anthony’s On the River, located along the Mahoning River at 15 Oak Hill Ave.

The property includes about 800 feet on the waterfront, according to the Oak Hill Collaborative, which announced the news Wednesday.

According to the Mahoning County auditor’s website, the total property value is $160,980.

“Buying the property was just the very first step. We have plans to do a lot more development there, including putting up more buildings and even putting up some residential space, as well,” said Patrick Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative, a South Side-based nonprofit dedicated to community revitalization along the Oak Hill corridor.

