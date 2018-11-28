Chain reaction of kindness and compassion at Wilson

YOUNGSTOWN -- Rachel Joy Scott was the first student killed in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, but nearly 20 years after her death, her story is being shared to help students across the country including at Wilson Elementary School.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Wilson, 2725 Gibson St., Rachel’s story will be shared with the community.

Wilson teacher Courtney Angelo learned about the Rachel’s Challenge program when Hubbard schools presented it. Upon further study of the program, she knew it was something that would benefit Youngstown City School District students.

“I am very passionate about my kids,” she said. “My entire life revolves around them and their well-being. I literally eat, sleep and breathe my babies and I wouldn't want my career to be any other way.”

After Rachel Scott was killed, many young people whose lives she touched through simple acts of kindness informed Rachel’s parents about the impact she had on them. That prompted her parents to form the non-profit Rachel’s Challenge, sharing their daughter’s story with other young people across the country.

“Rachel's Challenge is extremely powerful,” Angleo said. “It shows students how important it is to treat each other with kindness and respect. It shows them that we all are capable of making the world a better place simply from the choices we make.”

The organization’s mission is “Awakening individual transformation and promoting safer, more connected schools” and its vision is to see schools “free from harassment, bullying and violence where teachers are free to teach and students are awakened to learn,” according to its website. The idea is to equip and inspire individuals to replace acts of violence, bullying and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion -- to create a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.

The challenge is modeled after Rachel’s life and writings.

“Rachel was the first victim of Columbine, and years after the tragedy, her legacy has lived on because of the kindness and compassion she had shown her peers,” Angelo said. “I want to instill that in our students. I want them to understand the positive effect they can have in this world and that every choice they make means something.”

City Kids Care is sponsoring the food and beverages for the event.