Boardman schools trying to increase walkers

Only a handful of Boardman students walk to school, but with the help of the Safe Routes to School program, the township is trying to increase that number.

The program, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Transportation, funds infrastructure improvements that encourage students to walk and bike to school.

Nearby communities, including Lowellville, Poland and Canfield, have taken advantage of the program.

The program allows local governments to apply for up to $400,000 to fund infrastructure projects. The ODOT grants do not require a match.

Boardman has been working with the school district, the Mahoning County engineer, the county Board of Health and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments to create a transportation plan, called “Connecting Boardman.”

