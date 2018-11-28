Continuing Healthcare facility unveils remodel after flood

Staff report

BOARDMAN

When describing the August flooding at Continuing Healthcare’s Boardman facility, Duane Feicht asked, “Have you ever been to the wave pool at Geauga Lake?”

Feicht, the nursing home’s dietary manager, was on duty when floodwaters burst through the doors and inundated the lower level of the facility.

The kitchen, therapy room and multiple offices were affected.

“The response from the fire and police department was phenomenal,” facility administrator Melissa Boughner said. “We had to board up the door. We had to board everything up.”

Despite the level of damage, the facility did not let the misfortune affect its residents.

“Our sister facilities provided food. Within two weeks, the kitchen was up and running. Residents didn’t feel a thing. They were well taken care of,” Boughner said.

Nearly four months after the flood, the facility celebrated the unveiling of its remodeled lower floor with an open house Tuesday evening.

The remodel, which was covered by insurance, features a brand-new kitchen, therapy room and beauty shop.

While residents excitedly line up to get their hair done now, the people at Continuing Healthcare are mostly just relieved that the facility is fully functioning.

“I think the staff and residents are happy to be home again,” Boughner said.