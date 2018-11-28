Boardman man pleads guilty to rape of 12-year-old


November 28, 2018 at 1:55p.m.

BOARDMAN

A 20-year-old Boardman man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony first-degree rape.

Brandon Domer was arrested Jan. 16, 2018, after the victim’s mother caught Domer raping her 12-year-old daughter at their home on Firnley Avenue, according to police reports.

When police asked Domer if he knew why he was being arrested, Domer replied: “For raping that autistic girl,” the police report says.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

