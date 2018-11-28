Austintown trustees set 2019 paving projects

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township trustees Monday approved 23 resurfacing projects along portions of 21 township roads next year.

Township Administrator Michael Dockry said the township is set to receive a $150,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant and will put up $200,000 in local funds to resurface about 2.5 miles of roads.

The longest stretches due for fixing are 1,730 feet of Potomac Avenue between Beverly and Roanoke avenues, Edgehill Avenue and Main Street and Forest Hill Drive and Rosemont Avenue; all 1,525 feet of Cumberland Circle; 1,325 feet of Redgate Lane north of Brandomyne Avenue and Ascot Court; and 1,285 feet of Lake Road between Hamman Drive and Bainbridge Avenue.

“Most of them are just filled with potholes,” he said. “There’s roads that are just as bad that we couldn’t afford to include.”

Dockry said officials might start an additional two miles of resurfacing after re-evaluating in the spring.

Trustees also re-approved the township’s inclusion in the countywide computer-aided dispatch system, after its recent software upgrade.

Mahoning County pays for upkeep for the county’s seven public safety answering points with 911 funds. Municipalities tied into the system each paid a portion on a discounted price of a new records-management system included in the PSAP software, township police Chief Robert Gavalier said Tuesday. Austintown Township put up $100,170, he said.

The new records system allows responders to share incident reports and other records through the dispatch system, which is a new functionality for county law enforcement Gavalier said.

“Each agency can share information, having the same records-management system being tied together,” he said.