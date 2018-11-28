Anthony’s On the River property sold

YOUNGSTOWN

The former Anthony’s On the River property on Oak Hill Avenue has been purchased, the Oak Hill Collaborative announced today.

Two Bridges, LLC – what Oak Hill Collaborative describes as a “consortium of local, regional and national investors – has purchased the property.

The new owner intends to renovate the property, which sits on the Mahoning River, and develop it into a mixed-use space. The various uses include commercial, residential, recreational and cultural, according to the news release.

Two Bridges is “reaching out to local stakeholders, non-profits and religious groups,” as well as the city, Youngstown State University, businesses and the local community “for collaboration in promoting the continuing renaissance of Youngstown and the Mahoning River waterfront.”

Two Bridges also is offering to donate a site on Oak Hill “for the future location of the historic Welsh Congregational Church.” The group also will offer its expertise on relocating the 167-year-old structure.