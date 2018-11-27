Youngstown schools' special ed program cleared of state corrective plan

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Education has cleared Youngstown City Schools from a corrective action plan in the special-education program.

The district was placed under a CAP in June 2016. Lori Kopp, district chief of student services, announced during Tuesday afternoon’s Academic Distress Commission meeting that the CAP has been lifted.

School district CEO Krish Mohip said he’s happy to have the CAP gone.

“It couldn’t have been done without the department team. ... Everyone pitched in,” Kopp said.

A review from the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Exceptional Children, based on an audit, found three areas in which the district did not adequately or properly follow required procedures regarding its special-education students. The report was released June 20, 2016.

In other business, the distress commission discussed the large amount of spending – $11 million over budget – during the CEO’s tenure.

“Overspending last year was always part of the plan,” Mohip said. “We wanted to bring back this district to [be] whole again.”

The conversation about this spending, Mohip said, was something that happened with the former ADC chairman, Brian Benyo.

An item of contention was the major spending in sports.

Vincent Shivers, ADC member, asked what study was done to prove the feasibility of the costly sports programs.

Mohip said he built the sports program off what the community said it wanted.

