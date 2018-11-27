Man’s death is 22nd homicide of the year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was found on a South Side sidewalk late Sunday with gunshot wounds died later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said the death of Sherman Moody, 22, is being investigated as the city’s 22nd homicide of 2018.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said Moody was found about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by officers who were answering a gunfire call at Glenwood and Parkview avenues.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died about midnight.

Moody’s death is the ninth homicide in the city since Oct. 25.

Police believe most of those are drug related, but not related to each other.

Blackburn said it is too soon to tell yet what the motive is for Moody’s death.

In 2017, Youngstown recorded 28 homicides.