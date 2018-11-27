Woman robbed of her cane at gunpoint and car damaged

Staff report

WARREN

A Newton Falls woman, 50, didn’t let being robbed of her cane at gunpoint and her car being damaged ruin her Thanksgiving.

The woman said her boyfriend asked her to give Demonthani S. Scott, 43, a ride to Scott’s house because Scott was causing a disturbance at another home earlier Thursday.

But when she tried to drop him off in front of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office on High Street downtown at 12:46 p.m., Scott got angry. He pulled a gun and used her cane to dent her car and break the windshield, a report said.

The woman was emotional as she spoke to a 911 operator.

“It’s just the fact that he grabbed that cane, and I didn’t know what to do when he got that gun,” she said.

The dispatcher asked if he pointed the gun at her.

“He waved it, and then he grabbed my cane because I told him to get the hell out of my car. And then he grabbed my cane and started beating my windshield,” she said.

Police estimate the damage to her car is about $1,000.

“I was being nice enough to do something for my boyfriend,” she said of giving Scott the ride. “And he turned around and destroyed my car.”

Scott did not assault the woman and left on foot toward North Park Avenue with her cane.

Police arrested Scott about five minutes later nearby and took him to the Trumbull County jail. He was charged with felony robbery. He was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court, where a not-guilty plea was entered. He remains in the county jail without eligibility to make bond.

By telephone, the victim in the Thanksgiving incident said she was still able to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner with her parents, despite the incident.

Scott also was in Warren Municipal Court on Nov. 8, waiving a preliminary hearing on another felony robbery charge from Aug. 25 in which he was accused of taking a basket of items from the Family Dollar store, 2430 Youngstown Road.

In that incident, he is accused of pushing an employee into the store’s sliding doors when she tried to stop Scott from leaving the store with the items.

The employee suffered a cut elbow and said her head hurt. Scott’s charge in that case is awaiting action by the grand jury.