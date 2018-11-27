Trump threatens to cut GM subsidies in new Tweets

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is threatening to cut General Motors "subsidies" in a series of Tweets.

The Tweets follow GM's decision Monday to cut sedans and production at five North American plants and to lay off up to 15,000 workers.

"Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland," Trump tweeted. "Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies for electric cars.

"General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) - don’t think that bet is going to pay off," the president added. "I am here to protect America’s Workers!"

GM's decision to end the Chevrolet Cruze March 1, 2019 and not allocate a new product to the Lordstown plan will leave the plant idled and result in thousands of GM workers and workers at companies that feed the plant to be jobless.