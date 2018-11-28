Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps’ sales

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to allow an antitrust lawsuit to go forward that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

Apple faced skeptical questions from justices who seemed concerned about the control the Cupertino, Calif.-based company exerts over iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through its App Store.

The arguments dealt with the fruits of technology that, over the past 10 years, have made more than 2 million apps available to iPhone users, but in the courtroom, there were also references to older antitrust cases involving concrete, aluminum, natural gas and shoes.

The suit by iPhone users could force Apple to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold through the App Store. A judge could triple the compensation to consumers under antitrust law if Apple ultimately loses the suit.

But the issue before the high court at this early stage of the suit is whether the case can proceed at all. Justice Stephen Breyer, who used to teach antitrust law at Harvard Law School, said the consumers’ case seemed straightforward and in line with a century of antitrust law.

Apple argues it’s merely a pipeline between app developers and consumers, and that iPhone users have no claims against Apple under federal laws that prohibit unfair control of a market.