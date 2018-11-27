Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Nov. 21

Arrest: Police at Austintown Area Court took custody of Aaron J. Ward, 23, of Huntmere Drive, Austintown. He was wanted on a warrant charging violation of a protection order.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 800 block of North Meridian Road, from which pills were stolen. Police found no signs of forced entry, however, a report said.

Theft: A .40-caliber shield was taken from a car in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.

Arrest: A traffic stop near South Meridian and Kirk roads resulted in Keith A. White Jr.’s arrest. White, 31, of East Park Avenue, Hubbard, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court on a child-endangering charge.

Arrest: Authorities in the 200 block of North Edgehill Avenue took into custody Zachary R. Rovder, 24, of North Edgehill, Austintown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing him of violating a protection order.

Criminal damaging: A lock was damaged to a home in the 50 block of Westminster Drive.

Theft: Car parts were taken from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Oakleigh Avenue.

Theft: A customer reportedly failed to pay $4,000 as part of a rental agreement for a piece of hydraulic equipment from Rental Corral, 5020 Mahoning Ave.

Nov. 22

Stolen property: Youngstown police relinquished custody of William P. Milano III, 49, who was wanted on a felony receiving-stolen-property charge. Milano, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of receiving more than $1,000 worth of merchandise via a theft in September at Austintown Pawn Inc., 3700 Mahoning Ave.

Threats: Michael P. Deiley, 26, of Fountain Square Drive, Austintown, was charged with making domestic-violence threats after his child’s mother alleged that during an argument, Deiley threatened to stab her.

Overdose: Authorities responded to a possible drug overdose in the 2800 block of Meadow Lane before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Theft: Tools and a four-wheel vehicle were removed from a truck in the 1400 block of Maplecrest Avenue.

Nov. 23

Assault: A motorist reportedly was assaulted during an argument with another driver in the 3400 block of South Meridian Road.

Auto theft: A 1990 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a parking lot at a North Canfield-Niles Road gas station.

Nov. 24

Arrest: Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person leaving Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, before charging John W. Moss of McClintocksburg Road, Newton Falls, with operating a vehicle impaired. Moss, 57, registered a 0.205 blood-alcohol content, more than double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Recovered property: A credit/debit card was found at Chase Bank, 5531 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A United Parcel Service package containing a pair of boots was stolen from a home in the 5200 block of Saratoga Avenue.

Assault/criminal damaging: Officers received information that a woman had been bitten and a car was damaged at a business in the 40 block of South Meridian Road.

Menacing: A woman reportedly made various threats at an Ashlee Court long-term care facility.

Theft: Lynda S. Livermore, 50, of Mulberry Run Drive, Mineral Ridge, was charged with stealing a $400 circuit board maker machine from Pat Catan’s, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Nov. 25

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue handed to Austintown authorities Pierre H. Thacker, 27, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, who faced an attempted-theft charge, related to a thwarted shoplifting situation last month at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle sustained damage in the 4100 block of New Road.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was missing from a residence in the 4500 block of Deer Creek Court.

Drugs: After pulling her over near South Meridian Road, officers arrested Marshella D. Hodge, 18, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown. Hodge was accused of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court to face a drug-possession charge.

Incident: Police responded to a report of an altercation in the 800 block of Compass West Drive, though the report contained no details.

Drugs/weapon: Authorities responded to a complaint that an irate customer was belligerent in the drive-thru at KFC, 4642 Mahoning Ave., then returned to the fast-food restaurant and jumped over a counter before arresting Connor W. Dorman, 19, at his Woodhurst Drive residence on charges of drug abuse (cocaine), vandalism and carrying a concealed weapon. The Austintown man had in his vehicle a bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine, a set of brass knuckles and a jar with 27 pills determined to be a controlled substance; beforehand, Dorman kicked and damaged a door at the restaurant, rendering it temporarily inoperable, police alleged.

CANFIELD

Nov. 21

Summons: Libby Woodhead, 39, of Howard Street, Youngstown, was given a summons charging her with having no operator’s license, during a traffic stop on North Broad Street.

Drugs: Police on Sleepy Hollow Drive pulled over and issued a summons charging Demetrionna Curtis, 20, of Holly Drive, Girard, with drug abuse (marijuana).

Nov. 22

Drugs: A traffic stop on West Main Street resulted in a summons charging Megan Smith, 20, of Alliance, with drug abuse (marijuana) and driving under suspension.

Nov. 23

Citation: Authorities cited Tammy Schwab, 52, of Jackson Center, Pa., on a charge of traveling 53 mph through a 35-mph zone on East Main Street.

Nov. 24

Drugs: Officers conducting a traffic stop on Herbert Road charged Tyler Sullivan, 19, of Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, with drug abuse. They also took Carmen Zena of Camelot Court, Canfield, into custody upon discovering Zena, 19, was wanted on a Beaver County, Pa., warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Citation: A traffic stop on North Broad Street resulted in a citation charging Rimon Jaafar, 69, of Indianola Road, Boardman, with driving 55 mph in an area with a 35-mph speed limit.

Citation: Jill Marsh, 50, of Staatz Drive, Austintown, was cited after police said they clocked her traveling 45 mph in a section of North Broad Street with a 25-mph speed limit.

Nov. 25

Summons: Amanda Spencer, 23, of Massillon, was charged with driving under suspension after police had pulled her over on West Main Street.

Summons: Jacob Yoder, 26, of Wilda Avenue, Boardman, was stopped on state Route 46 and issued a summons charging him with driving under suspension.