Robbed on Thanksgiving

WARREN

A Southern Boulevard Northwest man was robbed at gunpoint by two men who rushed into his house, one of them pointing a gun at his head Thanksgiving night.

The victim, 55, said he had just come home at 6 p.m. and left the front door open. He heard his screen door open and close and saw a man he knows standing by the door.

The male was trying to sell items, but the victim said he didn’t want to buy anything and was escorting the man out when the two others rushed in.

They demanded his money, which they took and fled. The victim said he had just withdrawn a lot of money from the bank. The report lists $5,000 in cash being taken.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Jeffrey F. Judd, 60, of Robert Street in Vienna pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court to child endangering after police found his son, 8, alone in a car in the parking lot of the Mahoning Avenue Giant Eagle store Wednesday afternoon.

A man approached a Warren police officer working security and said he saw a boy walking around the parking lot alone.

The officer spotted the boy in the back seat of a car. The boy said his dad, who was in the store, leaves him at the farthest parking space away from the store so that nobody takes him.

The boy was wearing no coat, and the temperature outside was 32 degrees, the officer said. The car was not running. The boy and officer walked toward the store and spotted Judd, who said he’d been in the store 20 to 25 minutes.

Judd was arrested, and the boy’s mother came to pick up the boy and their car. Judd was released after posting $1,000 bond.

ADC member on leave

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Academic Distress Commission member Vincent Shivers is on administrative leave. He is a teacher at the Choffin Career Center. It’s not yet known why he is on leave.

District spokeswoman Denise Dick said she was unable to comment on the matter.

John Richard, ADC chairman, said Shivers still will be attending the 1 p.m. ADC meeting today at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

Winterfest dance

girard

The Mahoning Country Club, 710 Liberty St. SE, will host the 18th annual Winterfest dance from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The event is open to all high-school-age students with special needs in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. This dance will be chaperoned by staff, security and student helpers. Parents will be welcome only between 4:30 to 5 p.m. and 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. so the students can have the opportunity to interact with students from other school districts.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m., with dancing after the meal. There is no cost for the dance and dinner, but reservations are required. The dress code is semi-formal.

A professional photographer will be there, and Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be available for photos. A Snow Princess and Prince will be crowned during the evening and will be chosen randomly by drawing from each school’s tickets. For information or reservations, contact Jeanne Constantino at East High School, 330-740-4005, ext. 4143, jeanne.constantino@youngstown.k12.oh.us or jconstantino1@neo.rr.com.

Man’s bond set at $20K

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set in municipal court Monday at $20,000 for an Upland Avenue man who reports said beat his adult son with a pipe Friday because the son left the light on his room.

Alvin Ward, 60, was arraigned on two counts of felonious assault before Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Police were called to his home about 9:40 p.m. Friday and found Ward in the kitchen on top of his sons. Reports said his wife told police he became upset at the son and hit him with the pipe several times, then threw her out of the way when she tried to stop him.

Ward spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.

Pregnant woman struck

WARREN

A city woman nine months pregnant suffered a “highly swollen” eye from being assaulted by a woman wearing brass knuckles at a home on School Street Northwest Thanksgiving night.

The victim, 35, said she and her niece started to argue at a family gathering, then the niece’s aunt arrived and struck her with the brass knuckles. The suspect was not there when police arrived.

$7K grant for OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology has received a $7,000 grant for field trips and outreach support from the Walter E. and Caroline H. Watson Foundation.

The funds were received by the museum’s Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

With about 51 percent of visitors to the museum reached through field trips or outreach programs, the funds will help expand education opportunities to the children the museum services up to 14 years old, said Suzanne Barbati, president and executive director of OH WOW!

Court won’t hear appeal regarding injection well

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal of a decision to keep the American Water Management injection well on state Route 169 in Weathersfield Township just north of Niles closed.

The company asked for the Ohio Supreme Court to review a July 31 decision by the Columbus-based 10th District Court of Appeals that agreed with suspending the well’s operations after small 2014 earthquakes at or near the site.

Injection wells force wastewater from the hydraulic fracturing method of drilling for gas and oil deep underground as a method of disposal.

Casey Anthony’s dad injured in car accident

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)

Florida authorities say Casey Anthony’s father has been hospitalized after a car accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in a report that George Anthony’s SUV rolled over several times after he lost control Saturday night while traveling on Interstate 4 between Daytona Beach and Orlando.

According to troopers, George Anthony didn’t remember what happened before the crash.

The report lists his condition at the time of the crash as “ill” or “fainted.” The crash left him with incapacitating injuries. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Casey Anthony was accused of killing her daughter after the 2-year-old went missing in 2008.

She was acquitted in 2011 after a trial broadcast around the world.

Casey Anthony was born in Warren in 1986 to George and Cindy Anthony, who lived in Howland before moving the family to Florida in 1989.