Police seek suspects after Liberty man found beaten

LIBERTY — Police are searching for suspects who assaulted a 62-year-old man on Roosevelt Drive Monday night, according to a police report.

Officers and emergency medical service personnel were dispatched to the address to conduct a welfare check, the report said.

The man was found sitting in a chair, yelling for help and sobbing. He had injuries to the back of his head, and his hand was cut and severely bleeding.

Police said a trail of blood led from the front door to the chair. A box and a pillow were burning inside the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fires and the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, the report said.

The front and back doors of the house were broken, clothes were burnt and there were smolder marks on the floor, the report said.

A witness told police that a black male and a white female showed up at the house at about 6:45 p.m. in a blue or black car.

Police could not locate the man's wife, and entered her into the LEADS system as missing and possibly endangered, the report said.