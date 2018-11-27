Poland school board and teachers union approve contract

Staff report

POLAND

The Poland Board of Education on Monday approved an agreement with the Poland Teachers Association after nearly five months of negotiation.

Board member Gregg Riddle applauded when the motion to approve the agreement was seconded. “We got that behind us,” Riddle said.

Poland Teachers Association voted to approve the contract offer Nov. 9. The agreement passed narrowly by a five-vote margin. The contract is effective from Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2021.

“It’s been a long process,” said superintendent David Janofa. “I think the process in general can get contentious. ... We’re ready to move forward and prepared to do so.”

The union would not release details of the contract on Monday night and said a statement would come today.

Julie Bercik, supervisor of community engagement for the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, said she did not have a copy of the contract Monday night, when asked for details.

The school board and union announced Nov. 1 that they had reached a tentative agreement after a protracted dispute.

The agreement follows three failed attempts at mediation. Poland teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.