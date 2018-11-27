Poland Forest Board approves budget topped by web expenses

POLAND

Poland Municipal Forest Board unanimously approved a budget for the levy funds it will receive next calendar year.

The board expects to receive an annual appropriation of about $12,000 after village residents approved a 0.25-mill levy last month.

The most expensive line item in the budget is web maintenance and hosting, for which the board has allotted $2,500.

The board has also budgeted about $1,000 on each of the following items: trash pickup, clearing obstruction from trails, culvert cleaning, Mauthe bridge maintenance and material for projects.

The budget, which requires village council approval, will be the board’s first since the 1960s.

“This is going to be a learning curve for us,” said board Chairwoman Elinor Zedaker. “We know some of these figures will have to change, depending on need.”

