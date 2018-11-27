Ohio nurse in cancer hoax gets 2 years in prison, must repay $47K

Associated Press

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University nurse accused of pretending she had lung cancer to get money, gifts and sympathy has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including theft.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 34-year-old Tawni Fuller, of Galena, apologized at her sentencing Monday and said mental illness and depression were to blame for her actions.

A Delaware County judge ordered her to pay more than $47,000 in restitution to Ohio State's medical center and others victimized by the hoax.

Authorities have said Fuller faked the cancer diagnosis in 2016 and stole tens of thousands of dollars in sick time and thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and donated sick time from co-workers. The ruse fell apart after she claimed a miraculous recovery.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com