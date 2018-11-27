Manning certified as official winner over Ungaro

YOUNGSTOWN — Democrat Eric Ungaro picked up a few votes in the final tally, but Republican Don Manning is the state representative-elect in the 59th Ohio House District.

Manning of New Middletown was certified today by the Mahoning County Board of Elections as the winner in the race.

Manning was ahead by 409 votes, 0.78 of a percent, on Nov. 6, Election Day.

With all votes counted – including provisional and late absentees – Manning won by 375 votes, 0.7 of a percent.

Ungaro said he has no plans to pay for a recount, but hasn’t ruled it entirely out.

An automatic recount would have been held if Ungaro’s defeat was 0.5 of a percent or less.

