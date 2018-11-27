Gm Lordstown

Politicians React

Elected officials reacted Monday to the news that General Motors will indefinitely halt production at its Lordstown plant.

President Donald Trump: “We have a lot of pressure on [GM]. You have senators, you have a lot of other people – a lot of pressure. They say the Chevy Cruze is not selling well. I say, ‘Well, then get somebody — get a car that is selling well and put it back in.’”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland: “The workers at Lordstown are the best at what they do, and it’s clear once again that GM doesn’t respect them. Ohio taxpayers rescued GM, and it’s shameful that the company is now abandoning the Mahoning Valley and laying off workers right before the holidays. Even worse, the company reaped a massive tax break from last year’s GOP tax bill and failed to invest that money in American jobs, choosing to build its Blazer in Mexico. ... This decision is corporate greed at its worst.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati: “I am deeply frustrated with General Motors’ decision to shut down its Lordstown plant and disappointed with how the hardworking employees there have been treated throughout this process. ... During [Monday’s] conversation, I pressed GM again to provide new opportunities to the Lordstown workers and take advantage of the skilled workforce there.”

Gov. John Kasich, R: “Lordstown has been part of the GM family for more than 50 years, so it’s painful to see this happen to the plant’s workers, their families and the community. We’ll work with GM to see if anything can be done to preserve a future for the plant and in the meantime we’ve set up a jobs center to help employees find new work as quickly as possible.”

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, R: “The Lords-town plant is very important to Ohio. After we are sworn in, Jon Husted and I will be visiting the Detroit Auto Show in January to make our case in person to GM about the future of the plant.”

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th: “I am angered and dismayed by GM’s decision to abandon its commitment to Mahoning Valley workers after more than 50 years.”

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th: “I supported the auto rescue when serving in Congress with the belief that a strong GM is good for our economic security as well as our national security. ... We are weaker as a community and as a country with this decision.”

State Rep. Mike O’Brien of Warren, D-64th: “Because a plant closure in Lordstown would have an outsized economic impact on supporting businesses and workers throughout Ohio, it is more important now than ever that all statewide leaders are engaged with GM and working to not just protect local jobs, but to grow local jobs ...”

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown: “The hard-working men and women of the GM Lords-town plant have been the lifeblood of this community. GM’s decision to close the Lordstown plant will have a lasting effect on the entire Mahoning Valley.”

State Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd: “Today’s news is heartbreaking for the Mahoning Valley. But we won’t give up. We have one of the most talented and dedicated workforces right here in the Valley.”

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd: “I think about all of the families that have to process this before the holidays, and I will help them in way that I can. Here in the Mahoning Valley, we don’t stop fighting until we hear a final bell. ”