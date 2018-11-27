Gift blanket to foster child spurs winning project at Valley Soup tonight

WARREN

Allison Smith’s emotional story of how a blanket made by Girl Scouts helped her get over missing her mother drying her tears and praying with her when she went to foster care because her mother was “sick.”

The blanket also helped her win $1,620 to make blankets for other lost little girls.

“My blanket kept me warm,” she said.

Smith’s Fleece Time organization was one of four that vied for mini-grants at the inaugural Valley Soup event Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church.

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, participants paid a $5 entry fee for soup, salad and bread and gave them one vote in determining the winner.

