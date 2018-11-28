Collect books and toys for Akron Children’s

Staff report

BOARDMAN

From now through Dec. 21, Starbucks, Ghossain’s Gourmet Mediterranean Foods and Kraynak’s are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys and books to be given to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Businesses and participating locations include: Starbucks in Boardman, Austintown, Canfield, Niles and Hermitage, Pa.; Ghossain’s in Boardman, Canfield and Niles; and Kraynak’s in Hermitage.

For a list of most-needed toy items, visit Akron Children’s website at akronchildrens.org/pages/Giving-Patient-Wish-Lists.