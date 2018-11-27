Annual fee for homeowners in ABC district $25-$35

Staff report

CANFIELD

A proposed stormwater utility fee could cost owners of average-sized homes in Austintown, Boardman and Canfield between $25 and $35 dollars per year, said Keith Rogers, ABC Water and Stormwater District vice president.

In Canfield Township, where Rogers is township administrator, the fee could generate about $235,000 annually to fix stormwater catch basins or match grant dollars for other infrastructure repair projects, he said during a Tuesday meeting.

The fee, set during a district meeting earlier this year, is based on a property’s total “impervious” square footage — as in, any surface that will not absorb water, he said.

