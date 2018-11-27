Agenda Wednesday
Trumbull County health board, 1:30 p.m., first-floor patient waiting room, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.
Struthers City Council, executive session 5 p.m., council caucus 6:15 p.m., regular meeting 7 p.m., city hall, 6 Elm St.
Austintown Board of Education work session, 1:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Austintown Board of Education regular session, 5 p.m., Austintown Middle School, cafetorium, 900-1104 S. Raccoon Road.
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors regular meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
McDonald Local board of education meeting, 7 p.m., McDonald High School library, 600 Iowa Ave.
