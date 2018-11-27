2018 VALLEY closures


November 27, 2018 at 12:05a.m.

Nov. 17: Petco Boardman – 10 jobs

Sept. 20: Northside Regional Medical Center – 468 jobs

Mid-July: Sears Southern Park Mall – unknown

June 30: Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us Niles, Boardman and Poland – 100 affected

June 18: General Motors second shift – 1,500 affected

June 18: Lordstown Seating Systems – 83 affected

June 15: Comprehensive Logistics Inc. – unknown

April 8: Kmart Howland – 133 affected

Jan 28: Kmart Austintown – unknown

