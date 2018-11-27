2018 VALLEY closures
2018 VALLEY closures
Nov. 17: Petco Boardman – 10 jobs
Sept. 20: Northside Regional Medical Center – 468 jobs
Mid-July: Sears Southern Park Mall – unknown
June 30: Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us Niles, Boardman and Poland – 100 affected
June 18: General Motors second shift – 1,500 affected
June 18: Lordstown Seating Systems – 83 affected
June 15: Comprehensive Logistics Inc. – unknown
April 8: Kmart Howland – 133 affected
Jan 28: Kmart Austintown – unknown
Source: Vindicator files
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.