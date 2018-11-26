TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Kristi M. Betz, 39, and Jeffrey Pesa Sr., 48, both of Niles.

Hossam M.M. Elezmazy, 35, of Warren, and Brandy M. Crum, 41, of Austintown.

Brittni M. Sample, 27, and Alexandria T. Narotsky, 23, both of Warren.

Erin A. Maloney, 35, of Hubbard, and Meliton Rodriguez, 42, of Hicksville.

Erica L. DiBell, 20, and Paul W. Hovis Jr., 25, both of Cortland.

Darryl R. Houston, 55, and Antoinette Brown, 55, both of Niles.

Homer F. Kohn, 38, and Sarah G. Martin, 35, both of Girard.

James R. Witt Jr., 37, and Lisa M. Kohlmorgan, 36, both of Warren.

William E. Greene III, 42, and Patricia D. Anastasia, 44, both of Leavittsburg.

Earnest L. Eckart Jr., 42, and Crystal L. Lambing, 44, both of Masury.

Joseph M. Dempsey Jr., 32, and Krista M. Mallory, 42, both of Leavittsburg.

Brady D. Weaver, 21, of Bellefontaine, and Hannah J. Crouch, 39, of Farmdale.

Deborah A. Moore, 49, and Edward E. Burns Jr., 39, both of Girard.

Aaron D. Norman, 35, of Youngstown, and Lindsey C. Welker, of Niles.

Kreig W. Vens, 63, and Judi E. Croft, 60.

Dissolutions Asked

Cassandra Arnio Marsh and Patrick I. Marsh.

Nichole Tornincasa and Michael S. Tornincasa.

Robin Durkin and William Durkin.

Danielle L. Downing and Anthony P. Downing.

Michael S. Guarnieri Sr. and Angela M. Guarnieri.

Crystal R. Nelson and Daniel A. Nelson.

Paige Sample and Nathan Sample.

Jennifer L. Prvonozac and George Prvonozac.

Birt A. Underwood and Jennifer D. Underwood.

Carly Robison and Gregg Robison II.

Lori R. Carr and Dan W. Carr.

Tyler Gilmore and Ashlee Gilmore.

Divorces Asked

Amanda Blose v. Michael Blose.

Emily Woodford v. Jonathan Woodford.

Paula D. Agnew v. Jeffrey A. Agnew.

DOCKETS

US Bank N.A. v. Heidi Bregar et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elizabeth Zuga et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Kathleen A. Schaeffer et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Melvin Bragg et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Kimberly M. Devellin et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank N.A. v. Lorene A. Demoss, foreclosure.

William A. Murphy Jr. v. Karen Infante Allen, other civil.

Jefferon Capital Systems v. Donald Earl, other civil.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Waltons Contracting LLC, other civil.

Emergency Professional Services Inc. v. Rochelle A. Carlisle, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Butti, other civil.

Huntington Mall Co. v. Shared Blessing Wireless LLC et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Brian Crowder, other civil.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. Shared Blessing Wireless LLC et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Taylor King, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Denise Fuller, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Erin Grammer, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Ronald Kennedy, other civil.

Jeffrey T. Chicko v. RV Horizons Inc., other civil.

Sarah L. Jilg v. Adam J. Johns et al, other torts.

Bethany Knappenberger v. David A. Granelly, other torts.

Jill M. Wadley v. 4250 Sodom Hutchings Road Realty LLC et al, workers compensation.

Joseph Szabo v. DNR Wildlife Division et al, workers compensation.

Louis F. Bendzak v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers compensation.

Ronald G. Chambers v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers compensation.

Linda Smith v. General Motors LLC et al, workers compensation.

State v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. Tia D. Allen, money.

State v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

State v. Michelle Biamonte, money.

State v. Camp 38 LLC, money.

State v. J&R Glass & Paint Co., money (3).

State v. Jeffrey Clutter, money.

State v. Jon M. Lengel, money.

State v. Kaylin N. Lomax, money.

State v. M&M Landscaping & Plowing LLC, money.

State v. Nobull Auto Service LLC, money.

State v. Recommended Auto Service LLC, money.

State v. Russell E. Sauer, money.

State v. Sawtelle Tree Service, money.

State v. Darren C. Snyder, money.

State v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

State v. Devonte West, money.

Matrix Acquisitions LLC v. Karen J. Kucera, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Marsha Hunt, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Hal Patchin, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. George Mellott, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Walter Wortman, money.

Robert Dahmen et al v. Katherine Black et al, money.